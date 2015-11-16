© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What's In A Name? ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State Or Daesh

Published November 16, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST

After the Paris terrorist attacks, Secretary of State John Kerry and President Barack Obama joined French President Francois Holland in calling the Islamic State militant group “Daesh.”

At a press conference today, President Obama returned to using the term “ISIL” (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), which is a variation of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Abderrahim Foukara of Al Jazeera about these different names, their roots and the politics behind them.

