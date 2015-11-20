© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Militants Attack Hotel In Mali, Hostages Freed

Published November 20, 2015 at 1:06 PM CST
Malian soldiers and special forces stand guard at the entrance the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako on November 20, 2015, after the assault of security forces. (Habibou Kouyate/AFP/Getty Images)
Militants armed with guns and grenades stormed a Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, the capital of Mali early Friday.

About 170 hostages were taken, including Americans and French citizens, although state officials say those hostages are no longer being held. At least 27 are dead, according to the United Nations Mission in Mali.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ofeibea Quist-Arcton of NPR for the latest.

