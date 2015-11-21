Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict, now that we know being fat is good for you, what will be the next surprising bit of health news.

SAGAL: Now, panel, what is the next big surprise in health news? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: This Thanksgiving, nutritionists will call on us as a nation to embrace the saturated fat of dark meat and to check our white meat privilege.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: That it turns out that being married and having a family does not cause you to live longer. It just seems longer.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They'll find out gluten is not real. Consequently, everything is gluten-free.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those things happen, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Faith Salie and Alonzo Bodden.