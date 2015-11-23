© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Aetna CEO Explains Higher Premiums And Why He's Into Yoga

Published November 23, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST
Aetna chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini speaks during the Fortune Global Forum on November 3, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Mark Bertolini has been CEO of Connecticut-based health insurance provider Aetna since 2010, the year the Affordable Care Act was passed.

He talks with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan about why premiums are going up next year, and also how his near-fatal skiing accident caused him to view healthcare and his own work culture differently. He now provides free yoga and meditation classes to all of his employees, as well as base minimum wage of $16 an hour.

