Aetna CEO Explains Higher Premiums And Why He's Into Yoga

Mark Bertolini has been CEO of Connecticut-based health insurance provider Aetna since 2010, the year the Affordable Care Act was passed.

He talks with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan about why premiums are going up next year, and also how his near-fatal skiing accident caused him to view healthcare and his own work culture differently. He now provides free yoga and meditation classes to all of his employees, as well as base minimum wage of $16 an hour.

Guest

Mark Bertolini, CEO of Aetna. He tweets @mtbert.

