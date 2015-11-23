'We Haz Kittens!' And 4 Other Tweets From #BrusselsLockdown
As authorities conducted antiterrorism raids across Belgium, they asked residents not to tweet any information about their movements.
As we've reported, this is a serious situation in Belgium: Brussels has been essentially shut down and police have detained 21 people. Still, the Internet being the Internet, residents of Brussels — and the world — responded to the plea with pictures of cats.
Here are five tweets we found amusing from the #BrusselsLockdown hashtag:
We must not let fear win…#BrusselsLockDown pic.twitter.com/GAr5YGpkGz— Maiol Sanaüja (@maiolsanauja) November 23, 2015
The country's federal police also responded with humor. They tweeted a picture of some cat chow with this message: "For the cats who helped us last night, help yourselves!"
Pour les chats qui nous ont aidé hier soir... Servez-vous! #BrusselsLockdown pic.twitter.com/7O5ENF6nXa— Police Fédérale (@policefederale) November 23, 2015