'We Haz Kittens!' And 4 Other Tweets From #BrusselsLockdown

As authorities conducted antiterrorism raids across Belgium, they asked residents not to tweet any information about their movements.

As we've reported, this is a serious situation in Belgium: Brussels has been essentially shut down and police have detained 21 people. Still, the Internet being the Internet, residents of Brussels — and the world — responded to the plea with pictures of cats.

Here are five tweets we found amusing from the #BrusselsLockdown hashtag:

The country's federal police also responded with humor. They tweeted a picture of some cat chow with this message: "For the cats who helped us last night, help yourselves!"

