Airport, Train Station Security Tightened Amid Travel Rush

Millions of Americans are hitting the road, rails and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday. Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Bart Jansen, transportation reporter for USA Today, about the heightened security as a result of the terrorist attacks in Paris earlier this month, and how it could affect holiday travel.

Guest

Bart Jansen, transportation reporter at USA Today. He tweets @ganjansen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.