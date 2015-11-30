Fight Over Bike Lane In D.C. Is About More Than Biking

The number of people using bicycles to get to and from work has more than doubled since 2009. Take Washington D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. Recent census data show one out of every 10 work trips originating in Shaw is on a bicycle, leading to calls for better bike lanes there.

On the other hand, some historic African-American churches say the city’s proposals for a protected bike lane through Shaw could eliminate parking their congregants need. And as Martin Di Caro from Here & Now contributor WAMU reports, the controversy is touching on issues that have little to do with bike lanes.

Reporter

Martin Di Caro, transportation reporter for WAMU. He tweets @MartinDiCaro.

