Britain Shifts Away From Coal, Will Close Power Stations In 10 Years

As the climate talks continue in Paris, Britain is taking a major step to reduce carbon emissions. U.K. Energy Secretary Amber Rudd says the nation’s last coal-fired power stations will close by the end of 2025.

The U.K. would be the first industrialized nation to eliminate coal-fired power generation and environmentalists say this sends a major signal to the rest of the world.

BBC’s industry and employment correspondentJohn Moylan is covering the story, and joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan in the first of a two-part series on coal. Tomorrow we will look at coal in the U.S.

John Moylan,industry and employment correspondent at BBC. He tweets @johnmoylanbbc.

