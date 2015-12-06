Transform Words With An Additional Letter In This Week's Puzzle

On-air challenge:

I'm going to give you some 5-letter words. For each one, change the middle letter to two new letters to get a familiar 6-letter word.

Ex. FROND --> FRIEND

1. EARLY

2. TULIP

3. MOURN

4. BROTH

5. LATCH

6. JUROR

7. SCOWL

8. FUTON

9. DEITY

10. EGEST

11. GUSTY

12. HOUSE

13. ORGAN

14. PANDA

15. SLOTH

16. DECOR

17. ALIVE

18. VISOR

Last week's challenge, from listener Adam Cohen of Brooklyn, NY:

Take the name of a well-known actress — four letters in the first name, nine letters in the last. Insert a letter between the second and third letters of the first name. Remove the last two letters of the last name. The result is a two-word phrase that means "freedom." Who is the actress, and what is the phrase?

Answer: Cate Blanchett (carte blanche)

Next week's challenge:

Name a state capital. Drop one of its letters. The remaining letters can be rearranged to name of another major city in the United States. What is it? There are two different answers, and you should find both of them.

