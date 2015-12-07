Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 58th Grammy Awards were announced today. Rapper Kendrick Lamar got 11 nominations, including Song of the Year for his song “Alright.”

Back in 2014, Lamar was nominated for seven awards but did not win any, which critics said was a snub of genre that often gets overlooked.

This year, Lamar also received a nomination for his collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood.”

Swift’s move from country to pop earned her latest album “1989” seven nominations.

And in the world of country, Chris Stapleton, who released his first solo album, “Traveller,” this year, received two nominations, including for his song of the same title.

Another notable nominee is the is the rock band Alabama Shakes. The band has four nominations this this year. “Don’t Wanna Fight” got the nod for best rock performance.

All four of the artists we mentioned, as well as The Weeknd, were nominated for Album of the Year. The Grammys will be handed out on February 15th.

