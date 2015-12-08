All Of Franklin Roosevelt's Speeches Now Online

To mark the 74th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum is making all of the former president’s speeches available online for the first time.

The archive includes more than 46,000 pages of drafts, reading copies and transcripts. The library’s complete collection of audio recordings of FDR is also available online for the first time. The project was funded by AT&T and the library had technical assistance from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the director of the FDR Library and Museum, Paul Sparrow, about this release of documents.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.