New England Fans Treat Eagles Linebacker To A Beer

Good morning. I'm David Green. We now know why Connor Barwin had a beer in his hand as he left the field Sunday. Barwin plays linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles. He tells CBS in Philly that when he came onto the field in New England, some patriots fans taunted him, saying you won't win. Barwin said, have a beer ready for me when we do. The Eagles won. The fans were waiting to hand him a Bud Light. I wonder what it would take to have a beverage waiting for me when I walk out of this studio - maybe coffee instead of beer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.