DJ Session: Country Musicians To Watch In 2016

For this installment of theHere & Now‘s DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Marcia Campbell of the show “The WSM All Nighter” on WSM 650 AM in Nashville for a look at the latest rising stars in country music.

It’s a listening tour of ’90s-inspired singer-songwriter Cam of San Francisco and blue collar Chris Janson of Perryville, Mo. We also hear music from up-and-comers Hailey Whitters and Mo Pitney.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Cam, “Burning House” (Untamed, 2015)

Chris Janson, “Buy Me A Boat” (Buy Me A Boat, 2015)

Hailey Whitters, “Long Come To Jesus” (Black Sheep, 2015)

Mo Pitney, “Country” (2014)

