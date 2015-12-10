© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Most Americans Are No Longer Middle Class

Published December 10, 2015 at 12:33 PM CST
In this 1948 photo, an American family watches a tabletop radio television. (AP)
Most Americans are no longer in the middle class, according to the Pew Research Center. The country has about 120.8 million adults living in middle-income households, a new Pew study found. That compares with the 121.3 million who are living in either upper- or lower-income households.

NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax says “middle class” for a family of three means earning between $42,000 and $126,000 a year. She discusses some of the reasons for the shrinking middle class with Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt.

