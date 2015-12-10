Netflix Leads Networks In Golden Globe Nominations

This morning, the Golden Globes rolled out this year’s nominees. Netflix garnered eight nominations, putting it ahead of all other networks. The film “Carol” earned five nominations, including Best Actress nominations for Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

NPR TV criticEric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt to discuss what what this year’s nominations indicate about the ever-evolving television and film industry.

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

