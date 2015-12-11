GOP, Big Business No Longer See Eye To Eye On Climate Change

As the climate summit in Paris wraps up, Washington Republicans continue to press their battle against the Obama administration’s climate change policies.

Even as the Paris conference was underway, Senate Republicans held a subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill to challenge the climate change science. Senator and presidential candidate Ted Cruz ran the hearing.

But many of the GOP’s old allies in corporate America believe climate change is real and action is needed. NPR’s Peter Overby reports.

Reporter

Peter Overby, NPR’s power, money and influence correspondent. He tweets @PeterOverby.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.