Zombie Christmas Fixed To Comply With Zoning Laws

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jasen Dixon has once again put up his Nativity scene outside Cincinnati. It's a zombie Nativity scene. Instead of baby Jesus, there's a creepy, undead baby in the manger. People complained about this scene last year.

Here we go again, the war on zombie Christmas.

Dixon was even accused of zoning violations. So now he's made changes. He removed the roof so it's not an illegal structure. The baby zombie remains. The Constitution covers that.