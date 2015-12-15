Half A Million Students Home As LA School District Closes Due To Bomb Threat

More than half a million students, from the country’s second largest school district, are out of class today after the Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes because of a bomb threat.

At a news conference today, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck stressed to reporters how big an action closing down school for more than 600,000 students is.

Meanwhile, officials in New York City say they received a similar threat today and decided not to cancel classes.

Education reporter for Southern California Public Radio Adolfo Guzman-Lopez joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, education reporter for KPCC. He tweets @AGuzmanLopez.

