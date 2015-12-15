Howard Stern And SiriusXM Agree To New Contract

Howard Stern’s voice will continue to ring out on Sirius XM satellite radio. Today, the company announced a new contract with Stern, where he’ll continue to host The Howard Stern Show for five years, and also to develop a new video streaming app.

Jason Bellini, senior producer with The Wall Street Journal, speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about what Stern has meant for Sirius XM.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.