Tasmanian Devils Return To Los Angeles Zoo

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Tasmanian devils are back in LA. After 20 years without a devil, the LA Zoo has welcomed a pair of the marsupials. Generations of American children met Tasmanian devils through "Looney Tunes," where Taz was a ferocious, whirling beast. The real ones do bear their sharp teeth to achieve a devilish look. In fact, they are endangered and joined the LA Zoo in part to generate support for the creatures.