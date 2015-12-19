Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be next year's must-have toy? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: A fire extinguisher for your current hoverboard.

SAGAL: (Laughter) Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The Donald Trump Tickle Me Elmo. Try to touch him and he'll punch you in the face and giggle.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Now that we have the Netflix socks, we're going the whole nine yards. We're going to go with the Netflix underpants. Stay tuned. Next Christmas, we'll tell you what they do.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts, Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're so kind. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

This is NPR.