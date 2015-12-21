The Year In Tech: Encryption, Wearables & Diversity

The past year saw significant debates and changes in the technology sector.

There was the Ellen Pao gender discrimination lawsuit which amplified the wider conversation about diversity in Silicon Valley. And the tech industry ended 2015 with a re-hash of debates over privacy and encryption.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Steve Henn of NPR for his view of the year in technology.

Guest

Steve Henn, NPR technology correspondent. He tweets @HennsEggs.

