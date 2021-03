For the first time since 1977, there will be a full moon on Christmas. It won’t happen again until 2034.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks about this astronomical anomaly – and about the year in space exploration – with Kelly Beatty, senior editor of Sky and Telescope.

Guest

Kelly Beatty, senior editor of Sky and Telescope.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.