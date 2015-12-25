Bottled Canadian Air Sells Well In China

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Clean air is hard to come by if you live in places like Beijing and Delhi. In fact, residents of those two cities have been debating online whose air is more polluted. Well, they could find some relief in a bottle. A Canadian firm is bottling fresh mountain air and selling it at $15 a pop. Vitality air report sales are brisk in China for its two flavors. You can purchase puffs of air from Banff or from Lake Louise, both locations high up in the Canadian Rockies. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.