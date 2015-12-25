No Prank. Space Station Astronaut Calls Wrong Number

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Last week, the British astronaut called home. His parents were out, so he left a message - hello, this is your son from the International Space Station. This week, he tried to make another call but dialed the wrong number. He handled the awkwardness by saying to the woman, hello, is this planet Earth? He then tweeted an apology saying it was not a prank, just a wrong number.