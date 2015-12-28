© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
CDC: Progress And Challenges In 2015

Published December 28, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST
Tom Frieden, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during the Influenza Outlook 2015-2016 press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on September 17. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
The U.S. successfully helped lead global efforts to control the spread of Ebola, and adult cigarette smoking reached an all-time low. These are some of the strides the Centers for Disease Control made in 2015.

But there are many serious threats to American’s health as well, including drug overdoses, e-cigarette use among teens, and foodborne illnesses.

Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the CDC, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the challenges and achievements of the year and what lies ahead in 2016.

