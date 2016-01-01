© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arizona Sheriff's Call To Arms Could Cause Chaos

Published January 1, 2016 at 12:35 PM CST
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is calling for citizens who carry concealed weapons to take action in the event of an attack. (Paul Atkinson/KJZZ)
In the wake of several recent mass shootings, Joe Arpaio, the controversial Sheriff of Maricopa County Arizona is calling for citizens who carry concealed weapons to take action in the event of an attack.

But as Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports, not all law enforcement officials think Arpaio’s call to arms is the best course of action.

