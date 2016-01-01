© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Grieving Author Focuses Attention On Goshawk

Published January 1, 2016 at 12:40 PM CST

Helen Macdonald has had a longtime love of falconry and training birds for years. But she had yet to attempt training what’s known as a goshawk, known as a vicious predator. When Macdonald’s father died suddenly one year, she decided to try.

Macdonald described what happened next and her process of grieving in her book “H is for Hawk.” She joined Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss it earlier this year.

