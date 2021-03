“All American Boys” is a powerful new novel by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. Reynolds is black and Kiely is white. Their book examines race and police violence, chapter by chapter, from the perspectives of a black teen and a white teen.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with the two authors on Radio Boston in December. Today, we revisit that conversation.

Guest

Brendan Kiely, co-author of young-adult novel “All American Boys.”

Jason Reynolds, co-author of young-adult novel “All American Boys.”

