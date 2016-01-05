Iranian Entrepreneurs Wait For Trade Bans To Be Lifted

About half a million people of Persian descent could soon taste the fruits of the recent nuclear deal with Iran. The United States is set to lift longtime bans on the imports of food and carpets once Iran meets certain obligations under the recently negotiated nuclear deal.

Sara Hossaini from Here & Now contributor KQED finds the new possibility of trade has piqued the interest of some Iranian entrepreneurs in California.

Reporter

Sara Hossaini, reporter for KQED. She tweets @sarastrummer.

