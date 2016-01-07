Professor Who Claimed Sandy Hook Shooting Was A Hoax Is Fired

A Florida Atlantic University professor who repeatedly suggested that the Sandy Hook shooting of 2012 was a government hoax has been fired. But he’s is a part of a bigger group of people in the country who think a number of mass shootings have been orchestrated by the Obama administration to push for tougher gun control.

Here & Now’s Robin Young discusses this with Mark Fenster, a professor of law at the University of Florida and author of “Conspiracy Theories: Secrecy and Power in American Culture.”

Guest

Mark Fenster, professor of law at the University of Florida.

