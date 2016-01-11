© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Session: The Shapeshifting Sounds Of David Bowie

Published January 11, 2016 at 12:40 PM CST
David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, U.K. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Jo Hale/Getty Images)
David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, U.K. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

In a special edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, music editor Lyndsey Parker remembers the wide-ranging work of David Bowie. The 69-year-old musician died Sunday after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Bowie left behind many different styles of sound, played out through personas as diverse as the late-1960s trippy Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke in 1976. His final voyage into an experimental jazz sound was “Blackstar,” his album released Friday.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson joins Parker on a sonic journey through David Bowie.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

David Bowie Songs In This Segment

“DJ”

“Ziggy Stardust”

“Fame”

“Ashes to Ashes”

“I’m Afraid of Americans”

“Lazarus”

Guest

