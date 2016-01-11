Oregon Judge: Protester's Nudity Isn't Covered By The Constitution

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Free speech is not quite that free. A Portland, Ore., man said authorities violated his rights. He was arrested for indecent exposure for playing the violin while naked outside a courthouse. He sued, claiming a First Amendment right to be unclothed. But The Oregonian newspaper reports a judge disagreed. The nudity had no specific message. So in his case, the act of leaving his body uncovered was also not covered by the Constitution. It's MORNING EDITION.