Hartford Symphony Plans To Close If Musicians Don't Agree To Concessions

Published January 13, 2016 at 12:54 PM CST
Members of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra are being asked to agree to concessions in their new labor contract. (Hartford Symphony Orchestra via Facebook)
A contentious labor dispute between the Hartford Symphony Orchestra and its musicians has reached a breaking point. Symphony management say the orchestra is running out of cash and will have no choice but to close its doors – for good – by the end of the week, unless musicians agree to substantial concessions.

Despite the looming deadline, neither side seems willing to budge on the terms of a new contract. Ray Hardman from Here & Now contributor WNPR in Hartford reports.

