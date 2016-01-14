© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
ISIS Makes Inroads In Libya

Published January 14, 2016 at 12:40 PM CST
Libyan security forces inpect damaged cars at the site of a suicide truck bombing on a police school in Libya's coastal city of Zliten, some 170 kilometres (100 miles) east of the capital Tripoli, which killed at least 50 people on January 7, 2016, in the deadliest attack to hit the strife-torn country since its 2011 revolution. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images)
Libyan security forces inpect damaged cars at the site of a suicide truck bombing on a police school in Libya's coastal city of Zliten, some 170 kilometres (100 miles) east of the capital Tripoli, which killed at least 50 people on January 7, 2016, in the deadliest attack to hit the strife-torn country since its 2011 revolution. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images)

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a bombing last week that killed more than 60 people in the western city of Zliten. It’s the latest sign of the turmoil that has engulfed the country since longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Rana Jawad, North Africa correspondent for the BBC, about the ongoing situation in the region.


Guest

  • Rana Jawad, North Africa correspondent for the BBC. She tweets @rana_j01.

