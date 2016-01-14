Seattle Attorney Gets Sir Mix-A-Lot's Old Cell Number

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You ever wonder what the celebrity life is really like? Well, Jonathan Nichols found out by accident. The Seattle lawyer got a new phone and a flood of strange text messages - offers from luxury car dealers, backstage passes, photos from women in bikinis. Turns out, the number once belonged to rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot. Reached by The Seattle Times, the real Sir Mix-A-Lot advised Nichols; don't check any text messages in front of your wife. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.