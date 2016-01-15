First Graders Send Letters To Cheer Up Vikings' Kicker

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some first-graders in Minnesota were given a pen pal, Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh. Walsh, we should remember, missed a short field goal, knocking his team out of the playoffs.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Walsh's kick is up, and it is no good. He missed it. Are you kidding me? The season can't end like that.

The students sent Walsh letters to cheer him up. One said, don't worry. It's just a game. Walsh was so touched he came to their school north of Minneapolis to thank the kids in person.