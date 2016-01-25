© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
East Coast Blizzard Expected To Take Smaller Economic Toll Than Weekday Storms

Published January 25, 2016 at 12:33 PM CST
Workers clear the street of snow two days after a massive snowstorm covered the East Coast of the United States in snow on January 25, 2016 in New York City. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
This weekend’s East Coast blizzard is expected to have much less of an economic impact than if it had fallen on a weekday. But there are still many who were impacted economically.

Airlines had to cancel thousands of flights and will most likely take a hit, and many businesses that get visitors on weekends had to close, including theaters, restaurants and museums.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the economic effects of the winter storm.

