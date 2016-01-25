East Coast Blizzard Expected To Take Smaller Economic Toll Than Weekday Storms

This weekend’s East Coast blizzard is expected to have much less of an economic impact than if it had fallen on a weekday. But there are still many who were impacted economically.

Airlines had to cancel thousands of flights and will most likely take a hit, and many businesses that get visitors on weekends had to close, including theaters, restaurants and museums.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the economic effects of the winter storm.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, senior business analyst at CBS News and host of the syndicated radio show “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

