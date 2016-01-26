© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Federal Reserve Meets Amid Wild Swings In Markets

Published January 26, 2016 at 12:33 PM CST
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference following the announcement of an historic rate increase, the first since 2006, in Washington, DC, December 16, 2015. The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday its first interest rate increase in more than nine years in a landmark move signaling the US has finally moved beyond the 2008 crisis. The Fed raised the benchmark federal funds rate, locked near zero since the Great Recession, by a quarter point to 0.25-0.50 percent, saying the economy is growing at a moderate pace and should accelerate next year. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
The Federal Reserve is meeting today amid concerns about some wild swings in stocks in China and around the world in recent weeks. The Fed in December raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, and some are concerned that may have been a mistake.

This week, we’re expected to hear more about when the next rate hike may be coming. Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

