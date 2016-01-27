© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Days Before Iowa, It's Still Mainly Cruz V. Trump, Sanders V. Clinton

Published January 27, 2016 at 12:20 PM CST
In this Jan. 3, 2012 photo, votes are tallied during a caucus of precinct 42 near Smithland, Iowa. More than 40 years ago, a scheduling quirk vaulted Iowa to the front of the presidential nominating process, and ever since most White House hopefuls have devoted enormous time and money to a state that otherwise would get little attention. (Dave Weaver/AP)
In this Jan. 3, 2012 photo, votes are tallied during a caucus of precinct 42 near Smithland, Iowa. More than 40 years ago, a scheduling quirk vaulted Iowa to the front of the presidential nominating process, and ever since most White House hopefuls have devoted enormous time and money to a state that otherwise would get little attention. (Dave Weaver/AP)

At a forum in Iowa this week, an undecided young voter questioned Hillary Clinton’s honesty, while Bernie Sanders was pressed to acknowledge that he’d raise taxes to pay for his universal health care plan.

In the Republican race, Donald Trump continued to discredit Ted Cruz, while Cruz insisted he wouldn’t engage in personal attacks. Here & Now‘s political analysts take a look at the unfolding week in politics, ahead of next Monday’s caucuses in Iowa.

Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.