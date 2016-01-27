Days Before Iowa, It's Still Mainly Cruz V. Trump, Sanders V. Clinton

At a forum in Iowa this week, an undecided young voter questioned Hillary Clinton’s honesty, while Bernie Sanders was pressed to acknowledge that he’d raise taxes to pay for his universal health care plan.

In the Republican race, Donald Trump continued to discredit Ted Cruz, while Cruz insisted he wouldn’t engage in personal attacks. Here & Now‘s political analysts take a look at the unfolding week in politics, ahead of next Monday’s caucuses in Iowa.

Angela Rye , Here & Now political analyst, who is an unaligned Democratic strategist. She tweets @Angela_Rye.

