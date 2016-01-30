Fresh Air Weekend: Brittany Howard; Saying 'No' To Dates; 'Mind Over Body'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard On Small-Town Life, Big-Time Music:Howard was raised on her father's junkyard in the small town of Athens, Ala. "It was a really interesting way to grow up," she tells Fresh Air.

Going Away Without 'Ghosting': A Better Way To Say 'I'm Not Into You':The simple answer? Honesty. Commentator Sarah Hepola says that once she learned how to turn down dates with men she wasn't interested in, it became much easier to say yes to the ones she liked.

How Meditation, Placebos And Virtual Reality Help Power 'Mind Over Body':Science writer Jo Marchant says that the mind can play an important role in dealing with a variety of health concerns, including pain, heart disease and depression. Marchant's new book is Cure.

