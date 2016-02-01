© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why Iowans Go First In The Race For The Presidency

Published February 1, 2016 at 12:52 PM CST
Supporters listen to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during a campaign event at Grand View University January 31, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Sanders hosted his last public campaign event for the Democratic nomination prior to the Iowa caucus on February 1. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The folks in the Hawkeye State get first say in the presidential race. Caucus history dates back to the 1968 convention and the anti-war violence in the streets of Chicago. People were fed up with the top-down system for picking presidential nominees. Reforms were passed and Iowa jumped to take advantage, scheduling its caucus first in 1972. Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock looks at the history of Iowa caucuses.

Reporter

  • Alex Ashlock, producer and reporter for Here & Now, currently on the road in Iowa. He tweets @aashlock.

