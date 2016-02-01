Why Iowans Go First In The Race For The Presidency

The folks in the Hawkeye State get first say in the presidential race. Caucus history dates back to the 1968 convention and the anti-war violence in the streets of Chicago. People were fed up with the top-down system for picking presidential nominees. Reforms were passed and Iowa jumped to take advantage, scheduling its caucus first in 1972. Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock looks at the history of Iowa caucuses.

Reporter

Alex Ashlock, producer and reporter for Here & Now, currently on the road in Iowa. He tweets @aashlock.

