Earth, Wind & Fire Founder Maurice White Has Died

After decades crafting funk, soul and disco hits with the seminal R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire, Maurice White died in his sleep on Thursday, according to his brother. He was 74.

White revealed he’d been living with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, the same year Earth, Wind & Fire joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ten years later, White was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with several of his bandmates.

Earth, Wind & Fire Songs In This Segment

“That’s the Way of the World”

[Youtube]

“September”

[Youtube]

“Shining Star”

[Youtube]

“Sing a Song”

[Youtube]

“Reasons”

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.