Fresh Air Weekend: Bassem Youssef; 'Homegrown Terrorists'; Baby's First Food

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Egyptian Jon Stewart' Bassem Youssef Will Now Satirize U.S. Democracy: Bassem Youssef created what became the most popular TV show in Egypt's history, but the government had the show cancelled, and Youssef fled Egypt.

Who Are America's 'Homegrown Terrorists'?: CNN's Peter Bergen describes how the Internet and social media have been used to radicalize and recruit Americans to jihad — and how some new jihadists then use those same tools to draw in others.

In Baby's 'First Bite,' A Chance To Shape A Child's Taste:Bee Wilson's new book, First Bite, examines how genetics, culture, memory and early feeding patterns influence the palate. She says babies are most open to new flavors between age 4 and 7 months.

