Ferguson Votes To Reject Police Reform Agreement

The Justice Department says it is considering taking legal actions against the city of Ferguson, Missouri, after Ferguson city councilors unanimously voted last night to amend and potentially gut a negotiated agreement to reform the city’s police department and municipal court.

The agreement came after the 2014 killing of unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white police officer.

Ferguson city councilmanWesley Bell, who is also an attorney and a professor of criminal justice, served on the three-member committee that negotiated the 131-page consent decree with the Department of Justice. He talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the issue.

Guest

Wesley Bell, attorney, professor of criminal justice and a Ferguson city councilman. He tweets @Bell4STL.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.