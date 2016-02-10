Rural And Diverse, Nevada Poses New Challenges For Candidates

Next up: Nevada. Democrats hold their caucuses – the first in the West – on Saturday Feb. 20. Republicans will vote in a caucus of their own Feb. 23, a few days after South Carolina.

Nevada is a large state with a diverse population, which will present new challenges to candidates in both parties. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Joe Schoenmann from KNPR about the new challenges facing the candidates.

Guest

Joe Schoenmann, host and senior producer of KNPR’s State of Nevada. He tweets @joedowntownlv.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.