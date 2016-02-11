© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why Should Iowa And New Hampshire Get To Vote First?

Published February 11, 2016 at 12:25 PM CST

Texas State Representative Lyle Larson says the last time his state mattered in a presidential primary was in 1976, between Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

Larson proposes a rotating schedule during the primary election process to highlight more populous states, and those with more diverse communities. He talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about his proposal and the likelihood of it succeeding.

