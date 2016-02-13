Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the big gift this Valentine's Day? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: The Donald Trump blowup doll. For anyone who likes to be insulted during sex.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It's the Marco Rubio See-and-Say Cupid. Pull the string and it says, make no mistake, I love you. Make no mistake, I love you. Make no mistake, I love you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: An actual beating heart ripped from the chest of whoever next ticks off Chris Christie.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Roxanne Roberts, Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.