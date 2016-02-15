© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Saturday’s GOP Debate Tied For Most Watched This Year

Published February 15, 2016 at 12:40 PM CST
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Ohio Governor John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ben Carson stand on stage during a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Residents of South Carolina will vote for the Republican candidate at the primary on February 20. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
More than 11 million people watched Saturday’s contentious debate on CBS between the six Republican presidential candidates, matching the viewership for last week’s GOP debate on ABC. Donald Trump and Jeb Bush sparred over whether George W. Bush kept the country safe after the 9/11 attacks, and Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio went mano a mano on immigration and who could speak Spanish better. Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Lisa Mullens sat down with Rick Klein of ABC News to discuss the debate.

