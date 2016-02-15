Saturday’s GOP Debate Tied For Most Watched This Year

More than 11 million people watched Saturday’s contentious debate on CBS between the six Republican presidential candidates, matching the viewership for last week’s GOP debate on ABC. Donald Trump and Jeb Bush sparred over whether George W. Bush kept the country safe after the 9/11 attacks, and Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio went mano a mano on immigration and who could speak Spanish better. Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Lisa Mullens sat down with Rick Klein of ABC News to discuss the debate.

Guest

Rick Klein, political director at ABC News. He tweets @RickKlein.

