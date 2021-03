Most states have some kind of coverage for firefighters who get work-related cancers. Last year, Michigan created a special cancer-coverage fund for firefighters. But as Kate Wells from Here & Now contributor Michigan Radio reports, legislators never put any money in it.

Kate Wells, reporter and producer for Michigan Radio.

